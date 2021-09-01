Who we are
At EACH, our vision is for a healthy and inclusive community.
Founded on the vision that everyone is entitled to good health, we’re one of the nation’s leading health and community service providers, offering a broad range of services for over 40 years.
The EACH Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup (NGB) Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing Team supports and assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community members to access the health and community services they need.
Who you are
If you're a Registered Nurse who wants to support Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people across the Eastern Naarm (Melbourne) communities experiencing chronic disease and complex health needs to access the services they require in a culturally safe environment, you might be exactly the person we are looking for!
We are looking for a Care Coordinator with strong communication and organisational skills and a high level of accountability and self-management to join our team on a part-time basis (0.8EFT) for 12 months. You will have experience working alongside the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community in a health/welfare setting and familiarity with the primary health system (e.g. allied health services, medical specialists, and chronic health conditions).
What you will be doing
Operating from EACH's Ferntree Gully site, you will be working as a member of the Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup (NGB) Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing team.
As part of the Integrated Team Care (ITC) and Aboriginal Supplemental Services(CCSS) program, the Care Coordinator provides support for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander participants with chronic disease and complex health needs, who meet the referral criteria, to access the services they require in a culturally safe environment. Key aspects of the position will see you:
Why work for us
Next steps
This is an Aboriginal Identified Position and has been assessed as being a special measure as per the Equal opportunity Act 2010 (VIC) and meets the requirements of a special measure under the Human Rights Commission Targeted recruitment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Please note, only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply for this position.
If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Helene Cripps, Manager - Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup Team, at helene.cripps@each.com.au or 0458 971 365.
Applications will be reviewed as they are received.
Our Aboriginal Health & Wellbeing team has now become known as Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup, meaning “Caring for our mob in health and wellbeing” in Woi Wurrung language of the Wurundjeri people.
Please note, all EACH staff (across Victoria, New South Wales, ACT and Queensland) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to commencing employment.
You may be exempt from this requirement if you are unable to be vaccinated due to a pre-existing medical contraindication as determined by ATAGI clinical guidance. Should this be the case, you will need to provide to EACH evidence from a medical practitioner prior to commencing.
We recognise the benefits that diversity and inclusions brings, and in turn encourage people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies.
Please note that all appointments are subject to one or more of the following forms of pre-employment safety screening checks including; Police Record Check, Working with Children Check, Disability Work Exclusion Scheme Check, Reference Checks and APHRA Registration Check.