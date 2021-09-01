Who we are

At EACH, our vision is for a healthy and inclusive community.

Founded on the vision that everyone is entitled to good health, we’re one of the nation’s leading health and community service providers, offering a broad range of services for over 40 years. ​

The EACH Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup (NGB) Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing Team supports and assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community members to access the health and community services they need.

Who you are

If you're a Registered Nurse who wants to support Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people across the Eastern Naarm (Melbourne) communities experiencing chronic disease and complex health needs to access the services they require in a culturally safe environment, you might be exactly the person we are looking for!

We are looking for a Care Coordinator with strong communication and organisational skills and a high level of accountability and self-management to join our team on a part-time basis (0.8EFT) for 12 months. You will have experience working alongside the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community in a health/welfare setting and familiarity with the primary health system (e.g. allied health services, medical specialists, and chronic health conditions).

What you will be doing

Operating from EACH's Ferntree Gully site, you will be working as a member of the Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup (NGB) Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing team.

As part of the Integrated Team Care (ITC) and Aboriginal Supplemental Services(CCSS) program, the Care Coordinator provides support for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander participants with chronic disease and complex health needs, who meet the referral criteria, to access the services they require in a culturally safe environment. Key aspects of the position will see you:

Use a strength-based approach to the role, looking for opportunities to complement and support existing client strengths and capacities

Work with the client and GP to co-create individual care plans, establishing and maintaining strong, supportive, and professional working relationships with clients

Ensure clients are referred to appropriate community-based services that provide support to improve clients’ physical and mental health and wellbeing

Encourage and support clients to access and remain engaged with their current support networks

Provide ongoing support and connections/referrals to expand support networks

Share information and resources with other team members working within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Why work for us

We are a close-knit team of professionals, all sharing a common passion, to create supportive environments where everyone can build on their strengths and enjoy better health, social and economic opportunities.

We believe in investing in our staff through career development and study support

We like to promote from within, internal progression is core to our values

An Extensive Employee Assistance Programme

Not for Profit Salary packaging Novated leasing

Flexible working arrangements

Purchased leave options

Next steps

This is an Aboriginal Identified Position and has been assessed as being a special measure as per the Equal opportunity Act 2010 (VIC) and meets the requirements of a special measure under the Human Rights Commission Targeted recruitment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Please note, only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply for this position.

If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Helene Cripps, Manager - Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup Team, at helene.cripps@each.com.au or 0458 971 365.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received.

Our Aboriginal Health & Wellbeing team has now become known as Ngarrang Gulinj-al Boordup, meaning “Caring for our mob in health and wellbeing” in Woi Wurrung language of the Wurundjeri people.