Are you a Social Work or Occupational Therapy graduate?

Want to continue developing your career in youth mental health with ongoing professional training, while you work? If you’re looking for a rewarding graduate role, where you’ll hit the ground running and where you will use your skills from day one.

Find your place at headspace. You will be working with passionate people – making a difference in health outcomes for young people.

headspace Narre Warren and Dandenong have opportunities for Social Worker and Occupational Therapy graduates to join their exciting program which is designed to offer graduates access to a two-year comprehensive youth mental health training and development program.

About the graduate program

headspace is a place like no other. It’s a place where people listen and support one another, working collaboratively to help build brighter futures. If you’re looking for a graduate role where you’ll gain unique experience and where you’ll continue to develop your skills with professional training, you will have access to:

Discipline specific clinical supervision to enable graduates to complete their discipline’s endorsement or mental health accreditation pathways

Diversity of experience through placements

40 days of professional training in a tailored youth mental health training program

Access to communities of practice led by experienced clinicians

Extensive experience working within the internationally renowned headspace model for youth mental health

Long term career opportunities in youth mental health

Who we're seeking

Recent graduates (from the last three years)

Approved tertiary qualifications in Social Work, or Occupational Therapy

Passionate, energetic, and determined graduates looking to make a difference to health outcomes for young people

As part of a clinical team, you will play a pivotal role in our headspace centre. You will contribute to developing and providing high quality, intake/assessment and ongoing psychological services to young people, and their families/carers.

Next steps

We want to know why you would like to come work with EACH headspace team. When you ‘Apply Now’ you will be redirected to our Career Centre, where the Position Description is available.

If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Deirdre Brown, headspace Services Manager on deirdre.brown @ each.com.au or Dean McCaughan at dean.mccaughan @ headspacenarre.com.au

Applications close Monday, 18 July 2022

* Please note that applications will be reviewed as they are received. Interviews may take place during the advertising period - so don't miss out and apply today!*