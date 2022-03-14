Are you a Social Work or Occupational Therapy graduate?
Want to continue developing your career in youth mental health with ongoing professional training, while you work? If you’re looking for a rewarding graduate role, where you’ll hit the ground running and where you will use your skills from day one.
Find your place at headspace. You will be working with passionate people – making a difference in health outcomes for young people.
headspace Narre Warren and Dandenong have opportunities for Social Worker and Occupational Therapy graduates to join their exciting program which is designed to offer graduates access to a two-year comprehensive youth mental health training and development program.
About the graduate program
headspace is a place like no other. It’s a place where people listen and support one another, working collaboratively to help build brighter futures. If you’re looking for a graduate role where you’ll gain unique experience and where you’ll continue to develop your skills with professional training, you will have access to:
Who we're seeking
As part of a clinical team, you will play a pivotal role in our headspace centre. You will contribute to developing and providing high quality, intake/assessment and ongoing psychological services to young people, and their families/carers.
Next steps
We want to know why you would like to come work with EACH headspace team. When you ‘Apply Now’ you will be redirected to our Career Centre, where the Position Description is available.
If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Deirdre Brown, headspace Services Manager on deirdre.brown @ each.com.au or Dean McCaughan at dean.mccaughan @ headspacenarre.com.au
Applications close Monday, 18 July 2022
* Please note that applications will be reviewed as they are received. Interviews may take place during the advertising period - so don't miss out and apply today!*
Please note, all EACH staff (across Victoria, New South Wales, ACT and Queensland) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to commencing employment.
You may be exempt from this requirement if you are unable to be vaccinated due to a pre-existing medical contraindication as determined by ATAGI clinical guidance. Should this be the case, you will need to provide to EACH evidence from a medical practitioner prior to commencing.
We recognise the benefits that diversity and inclusions brings, and in turn encourage people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies.
Please note that all appointments are subject to one or more of the following forms of pre-employment safety screening checks including; Police Record Check, Working with Children Check, Disability Work Exclusion Scheme Check, Reference Checks and APHRA Registration Check.