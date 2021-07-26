Who we are
At EACH, our vision is for a healthy and inclusive community.
Founded on the vision that everyone is entitled to good health, we’re one of the nation’s leading health and community service providers, offering a broad range of services for over 40 years. Our services include Community Health, Mental Health, NDIS, Counselling, Support for Older Australians and Family Services. Our services include Community Health, Mental Health, NDIS, Counselling, Support for Older Australians, Family Services and Social Housing.
The role
EACH Housing is searching for a Housing Coordinator with experience in the social or community housing sector to join our team in a part-time (0.6FTE) capacity on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Based out of our Ringwood, VIC location, the Housing Coordinator is a key member of EACH Housing's From Homelessness to a Home (H2H) project, which aims to respond to the needs of diverse community members experiencing homelessness across the Metropolitan Melbourne region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Coordinator ensures sustainable tenancies by undertaking proactive and efficient administrative functions that will assist and maintain tenancies for the duration of the head lease program.
What you’ll be doing
As the Housing Coordinator, a typical day may see you:
About you
You'll have:
Who you’ll be working with
The EACH Housing team works closely with Case Workers, Team Leaders, Operations Managers, Leasing Consultants and other stakeholders to assist tenants to sustain their housing through integrated service delivery. Our team is dedicated to placing customers at the centre of everything we do.
What we offer
EACH is committed to developing our team. At EACH you’ll be supported to be your best.
We provide:
Next steps
If you are looking for an opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of people in your community, we'd like to hear from you! Please attach a cover letter with your resume and apply online via our Careers Centre.
If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Amy Dempsey on 0429 362 021.
Applications close Monday 16 August 2021. EACH may interview candidates during the advertising period.
We recognise the benefits that diversity and inclusions brings, and in turn encourage people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies.
Please note that all appointments are subject to one or more of the following forms of pre-employment safety screening checks including; Police Record Check, Working with Children Check, Disability Work Exclusion Scheme Check, Reference Checks and APHRA Registration Check.