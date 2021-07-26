Who we are

At EACH, our vision is for a healthy and inclusive community.



Founded on the vision that everyone is entitled to good health, we’re one of the nation’s leading health and community service providers, offering a broad range of services for over 40 years. Our services include Community Health, Mental Health, NDIS, Counselling, Support for Older Australians and Family Services. Our services include Community Health, Mental Health, NDIS, Counselling, Support for Older Australians, Family Services and Social Housing.



The role

EACH Housing is searching for a Housing Coordinator with experience in the social or community housing sector to join our team in a part-time (0.6FTE) capacity on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Based out of our Ringwood, VIC location, the Housing Coordinator is a key member of EACH Housing's From Homelessness to a Home (H2H) project, which aims to respond to the needs of diverse community members experiencing homelessness across the Metropolitan Melbourne region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Coordinator ensures sustainable tenancies by undertaking proactive and efficient administrative functions that will assist and maintain tenancies for the duration of the head lease program.

What you’ll be doing

As the Housing Coordinator, a typical day may see you:

undertake tenancy and property management of a community housing portfolio, including housing for people with disabilities and mental health,

provide client-focused tenancy management services to people who are experiencing social disadvantage using a strengths-based approach,

work alongside tenants and support providers to co-create innovative solutions to complex challenges,

manage tenancy and maintenance issues whilst operating under the Victorian Residential Tenancies Act, and

work closely with government departments, clients, support agencies, and relevant EACH departments to achieve positive outcomes for clients.

About you

You'll have:

a passion to bring your real estate property management skills to a role with a purpose,

an excellent understanding of the Victorian Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) and Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT),

strong administrative and communication skills,

a desire to work closely in a team of values-driven professionals,

an awareness, understanding, and sensitivity to homelessness issues and the ability to communicate with a diverse range of people from various cultures, and

proficiency in the use of digital technologies and software, including Microsoft 365, to enhance productivity (e.g. you can mail merge documents in Word, build basic formulas in Excel, and managing a calendar and meeting invitations in Outlook)

Who you’ll be working with

The EACH Housing team works closely with Case Workers, Team Leaders, Operations Managers, Leasing Consultants and other stakeholders to assist tenants to sustain their housing through integrated service delivery. Our team is dedicated to placing customers at the centre of everything we do.

What we offer

EACH is committed to developing our team. At EACH you’ll be supported to be your best.

We provide:

Work arrangements that flex to you

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience

Opportunities for internal career progression in NSW, QLD, ACT, and VIC

Generous Not-for-Profit Salary Packaging

Professional support

Opportunity to purchase additional leave

Support through a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program

Opportunities to continuously grow and develop.

Next steps

If you are looking for an opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of people in your community, we'd like to hear from you! Please attach a cover letter with your resume and apply online via our Careers Centre.

If you’d like more information about the position, please contact Amy Dempsey on 0429 362 021.

Applications close Monday 16 August 2021. EACH may interview candidates during the advertising period.